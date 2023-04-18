press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program. The events are free and open to the public.

Lecture: "The making of A World for Julius"

April 18 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Room 206 Ingraham Hall- 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, 53706

Presented by Rossana Díaz Costa.

About the presentation: Join award-winning author and director Rossana Diaz Costa to learn about her creative process directing the film.

A world for Julius is the adaptation of a very popular Peruvian novel of the same name written by Alfredo Bryce Echenique. I read this novel when I was 13 years old, and since then, I have dreamed about the making of this film. It was the first adult novel that I read. It impressed me and touched me. I think it was the first time that Peru, my country, hurt me. It was the first time that I thought deeply about the inequality and injustice in Peru. A world for Julius is a tender, sad and ironic novel. My adaptation centers in the point of view of Julius. I have tried to recover all the moments which are the most representative of his story of loss of innocence, his discovery of the injustice that takes place in his own house, which is a microcosm of Peru in the 50’s and unfortunately, also nowadays. The reality of racism, sexism and injustice which is shown in this film is taking place in this moment in Peru and in many countries of Latin America and other countries in the world, it is not a story of the past. The division between the rich and the poor is the origin of most of our social and political conflicts. It is important to think about our conflicts through films. Movies can change feelings and open the eyes of the people.

Film Screening and Q&A as part of the WI Film Festival:

April 18th @ 5:15 P.M.

Hilldale Cinema 5 - 430 N. Midvale Blvd.

