The Music Major and Mental Health: Crescendoing Your Wellbeing

Hosted by the MTNA UW–Madison Collegiate Chapter

Room 2541, Mosse Humanities building

Ishan Vengurlekar presents “The Music Major and Mental Health: Crescendoing Your Wellbeing” 

Ishan Vengurlekar is a doctoral student in the School Psychology area within the Department of Educational Psychology. He received a BA in Psychology with a minor in Social Work from the University of Arkansas. Ishan’s research interests are broadly twofold: (1) To examine the effect of arts education/participation on youth social-emotional functioning, considering the role of peer relations and (2) To investigate and support music major mental health.

UW Humanities Building 455 N. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
