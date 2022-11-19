media release: USA | 1971 | DCP | 98 min.

Director: Boris Sagal; Cast: Charlton Heston, Rosalind Cash, Anthony Zerbe

Heston is the last man on earth in the freakiest and funkiest of the three (so far) screen adaptations of Richard Matheson’s post-apocalypse horror novel, I Am Legend. As the seemingly sole survivor of a man-made plague, Heston spends his days cruising a ghost town version of Los Angeles, watching a 35mm print of Woodstock in an abandoned movie theater, and gunning down some particularly gruesome creatures of the night. With memorable turns by Zerbe as the Manson-esque leader of an albino vampire cult, and Cash as a leather clad, gun-toting, afro-rocking, motorcycle-riding Pam Grier prototype, The Omega Man is a straight, no chaser blast of pure 70s dystopian exploitation pleasure.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.