media release: USA | 1991 | 35mm | 97 min.

Director: Stuart Gordon; Cast: Lance Henriksen, Oliver Reed, Mark Margolis

In this violent and visually striking variation on Edgar Allan Poe’s story, set in 1492, Torquemada (Henriksen), Grand Inquisitor of the Spanish Inquisition, is tormented by his attraction to a baker’s wife accused of being a witch. “Strong, well-researched script (by Dennis Paoli) owes little to Poe, but is vividly realized by Gordon…Henriksen’s intense performance is mesmerizing” (Leonard Maltin).

AT THE CHAZEN: STUART GORDON RETROSPECTIVE, PART THREE

Born and raised in Chicago and educated at UW Madison, Stuart Gordon (1947-2020) turned to movie storytelling after nearly two decades of acclaimed theatrical productions that were frequently outlandish and sometimes controversial. Gordon’s cinematic oeuvre was similarly championed for a colorful visual style, themes that celebrated working class underdogs, and stories driven by flamboyant villains who are typically authority figures abusing their power. A horror and science-fiction genre specialist, Gordon also made a few movies that are not easily categorizable. This third and final section of our year-long retrospective highlights three horror gems, Gordon’s 1991 variation on Poe’s The Pit and the Pendulum, and two more H.P. Lovecraft adaptations, Dagon and From Beyond. The series also includes Gordon’s final theatrical feature, the shocking and satirical Stuck. All of the 35mm prints for this series are courtesy Wisconsin Center for Film & Theater Research. Special thanks to Amanda Smith.