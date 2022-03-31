The Power of Unity and Re-Envisioning America
media release: Join WUD Distinguished Lecture Series and APIDA Cultural Center for a lecture and a Q&A with Helen Zia.
In this talk, author and activist Helen Zia examines the imperative for our multicultural communities to move forward together. Through personal stories from her experiences as an Asian American, feminist and LGBT activist for social justice, she shows how hidden pieces of our common history can help to transform our increasingly diverse communities into positive change.