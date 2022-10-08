The Seven-Per-Cent Solution

media release: USA | 1976 | 35mm | 113 min.

Director: Herbert Ross; Cast: Alan Arkin, Nicol Williamson, Robert Duvall

Looking to help Sherlock Holmes (Williamson) with his increasing addiction to cocaine, Dr. Watson (Duvall) lures Holmes to Vienna, in order to initiate psychiatric sessions with Sigmund Freud (Arkin). While Freud looks to unlock the mysteries of Holmes' subconscious, Holmes attempts to find kidnapping victim Lola (Vanessa Redgrave). The supporting cast for this fleet-footed period thriller also includes Joel Grey, Samantha Eggar, and Laurence Olivier as Professor Moriarty. Screenwriter Nicholas Meyer, who adapted his own best-selling novel, will join us in-person after the screening for a discussion.

