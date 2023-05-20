The STEAM Zone

media release: The Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals mission is to ensure that African Americans and other community members are educated, employed and empowered to live well, advance professionally and contribute to the common good in the 21st Century. This will always include our youth.

We have a wonderful event coming up on Saturday, May 20th, 2023 geared towards elementary and middle school students regarding the STEM and Arts field. For National Day of Service, the event is held at the Urban League Greater Madison Southwest Employment Center on Sat, May 20th at 10 am to 12 pm. The theme is "Reimagining Black Empowerment through STEAM". Our focus is empowering the next generation in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics while making relevant connections in the arts.

We will provide a bag for students and refreshments for students and parents participating.