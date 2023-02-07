media release: UW Havens Wright Center for Social Justice Social Cinema series: Film screening will begin at 6:30 PM with discussion to follow.

When Director Kristen Lovell moved to New York City in the 1990s and began to transition, she was fired from her job. With so few options to earn money to survive, Kristen, like many transgender women of color during this era, began sex work in an area known as “The Stroll” in the Meatpacking District of lower Manhattan, where trans women congregated and forged a deep camaraderie to protect each other from harassment and violence. Reuniting her sisters to tell this essential New York story from their first-hand experiences, Kristen’s intimate narration and interviews bring an astonishing array of archival material of bygone New York from the 1970s through the early 2000s to life.

Post-screening discussion facilitator

Warren Scherer (War) is the assistant dean & director of the Gender & Sexuality Campus Center (GSCC) at UW-Madison. Scherer previously worked at the UW-Milwaukee LGBT+ Resource Center and at Project Q, the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center’s youth program. Per also served for four years on the board of the Consortium of Higher Education LGBT Resource Professionals, including two as co-chair. Look out for pers thoughts in the Missive from the Mx in the CC newsletter.