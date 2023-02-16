press release: University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Theatre and Drama / University Theatre presents THE WOLVES by Sarah DeLappe; directed by Audrey Lauren Standish.

From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, a girls' indoor soccer team navigates big questions and wages tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of young warriors. A funny and moving portrait of female athletes and their victories and defeats on and off the field. A Pulitzer Prize finalist from a new voice in American drama that has quickly become one of the most performed plays in America.

The cast features Anna Bogan, Maya Buffomante, Olivia Cozzini, Olivia Everett, Paige Gruener, Audrey Kentz, Summer Kleppek, Jeanne Leep, Natalie Matthai, and Sophia Schmidt under the direction of Audrey Lauren Standsih, assisted by Grant Borcherding, with Bridget Anderson as Dramaturg, and Romaric Setodji as Soccer Coach. Scenic design is by Grace McGuire, costume design by Jiaming Xie, lighting design by Ana Gonzalez Clark, sound design by Jude Langhammer, projection/video design by Ryan Bertelson, properties by Myra Delikat, technical direction by Angie Hause, and the stage manager is Daniel Lennartz assisted by Jess Schnoll.

Content Advisory: This play contains mature language and material including discussions of abortion, sexual content, and violent events.

Please Note: As of March 12, 2022, UW-Madison no longer requires face coverings in campus buildings. There is no vaccination requirement to attend. Safety measures including face coverings, capacity limits, and seating for social distancing are subject to change as directed by UW–Madison guidelines for campus events.

For more information visit https://theatre.wisc.edu/

This production is made possible through generous support from the Anonymous Block Grant.

Performances will be held February 16-26, 2023, in the Gilbert V. Hemsley Theatre, Vilas Hall 821 University Avenue Madison WI 53706. Performance times are 7:30 PM Thursdays-Saturdays, and 2:00 PM Saturdays and Sundays.

Ticket Prices: $26 Adult; $21 Senior (62 +); $21 UW Faculty/Staff (ID); $9 UW Students (ID); $9 Children (K-12); $15 Group Sales (10 tickets or more)

To Order Tickets:

1. Call 608-265-2787

2. Online www.artsticketing.wisc.edu

3. Walk up sales: Mitchell Theatre Lobby Box Office opens 1 hour prior to performances for walk up sales