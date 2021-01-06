The Wonders of Physics Video Contest

press release: After 37 years of public shows each February, this year will be different since we can't host in-person shows. But: You can be involved!

We invite you to submit a 2-minute video demonstrating a physics concept. Awards will be given for the best videos, and winners will be posted on our website and edited into a longer video to be shown on public television.

We encourage submissions from our younger audience, but for legal reasons, anyone under the age of 18 must work under the supervision of a parent, guardian, or teacher who will submit the video on their behalf. This could be a fun educational project for families during this period of social distancing.

The deadline for submissions is June 30, 2021. You can find more information at https://wonders.physics.wisc. edu/contest/.