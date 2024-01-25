media release: USA, UK, Poland | 2023 | DCP | 106 min. | German, Polish with English subtitles

Director: Jonathan Glazer

Cast: Sandra Hüller, Christian Friedel, Freya Kreutzkam

This chilling adaptation of Martin Amis’ novel depicts the rather banal domestic life of Hedwig Höss (Hüller) and her husband, Rudolf Höss (Friedel), commandant at Auschwitz. Filmed on location, the story is set almost entirely in the family home of the Hösses, who raised their children directly adjacent to the train tracks, gas chambers, and crematoria of the death camp. Winner of the Grand Prix at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and one of the best-reviewed films of the last year, The Zone of Interest is another fascinating study of pathological behavior from the eclectic Glazer, director of Sexy Beast, Birth, and Under the Skin.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

PREMIERES: The latest and greatest in global cinema comes to Madison! Our popular Madison Premieres series continues on Thursday nights from January 25-February 29! Join us for early or exclusive looks at the most exciting films being created today from all corners of cinema, ranging from a major new works by arthouse icons (like Wim Wenders Anselm in 3-D!), invigorating debut features (Julio Torres’ Problemista and Felipe Gálvez Haberle’s The Settlers), an action-packed international blockbuster (Concrete Utopia from South Korea), and more! This calendar’s selection begins with a movie ranked high on many critics “Best of 2023” lists, Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest. This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.