ONLINE: There and Back Again: U.S.-Cuba Policy and the Power Transition in Washington

LACIS Lunchtime Lecture, Tuesdays at noon.

About the presentation: The relation between the United States and Cuba is always a controversial topic, given its history and complexity. The 21st century has seen some of the most dynamic moments in what constitutes the longest-running political conflict in the Western Hemisphere, largely driven by successive variations in US-Cuba policy. I propose a discussion of the conflicting views and trends that have shaped that policy under the most recent administrations, and the fundamental factors driving it. On that basis, we will explore the potential scenarios on the subject for Biden’s administration and its possible impacts on Cuba.

About the presenter: Ernesto Dominguez is a professor at the Center for Hemispheric and United States Studies at the University of Havana, Cuba.

