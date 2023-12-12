There Are No Bugs in Winter
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: 101 minutes | United States | 2023 | Spanish with English subtitles – A former pianist sees a mysterious photo that leads him into a rabbit hole of unintended consequences.
There Are No Bugs in Winter is a zero-budget sci-fi film created by two UW-Madison faculty during the pandemic ( Claudia Solís-Lemus and Daniel Pimentel-Alarcón ).
6 pm, 12/12, Union South-Marquee; 6 pm, 12/14, Central Library. Free.
Sponsored by the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery.