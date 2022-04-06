Thick Sustainability on the Yellowstone River

press release: 280 Science Hall

Join the Nelson Institute for a discussion highlighting the link between sustainability, community, and place..

Sustainability is often cast broadly, or “thinly," to encourage widespread support, but this limits the ability to translate its goals into substantive change. Susan Gilbertz, professor of Geography at Montana State University, and Damon Hall, assistant professor and sustainability coordinator with the School of Natural Resources at the University of Missouri, aim to move sustainability from abstract notions to measurable goals. In this lecture, Gilbertz and Hall will share insight from their work with communities near the Yellowstone River of Montana. They will discuss how to engage with communities and honor those voices, as well as strategies they used to successfully report work to funders such as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. They will articulate how sustainability becomes “thick” when it accounts for a constellation of problems embedded in real places.

Speakers

Susan Gilbertz, professor of geography, Montana State University

Damon Hall, assistant professor and sustainability coordinator, School of Natural Resources, University of Missouri