media release: Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies lecture, Rm. 15 (550 N. Park St.) This System is Killing Us: Land Grabbing, the Green Economy and Ecological Conflict – discussion with Dr. Xander Dunlap on his new boo k. This is an insider look at the catastrophic effects that energy infrastructure and mining are having on communities, their land and our planet. From Zapotec and Ikoot people struggling against wind energy projects in Oaxaca, Mexico to the violence of the Hambach mine in the German Rhineland, Dunlap presents the truth that lies behind the green re-branding of capitalism that social movements in the Global North have been slow to challenge. To RSVP: ereynolds2@wisc.edu.