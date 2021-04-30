Threads: Reality?

× Expand Andrew Atwell The UW Textile & Fashion Design Program 2021 Threads event, "Reality?" will be projected at 8:30 & 9:15 p.m., April 30-May 1, Garver Feed Mill.

press release: This year, reality has changed for all of us. We are physically distant but globally connected. We spend most of our time at home with our families. We see friends and grandparents on zoom. These changes have permeated everything from how we work, how we design, how we think, and how we dream.

Join us for Threads 2021: Reality? Virtual Design and Fashion Event, a socially-distant, large-scale outdoor projection. Take a step onto the virtual runway with UW-Madison’s Textile and Fashion Design students as they explore their new reality.

Projection Times: 8:30 pm, 9:15 pm each night, Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green Madison

This event is free and open to the public. Masks and social distancing are required, and Ian’s Pizza will be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Threads website.

Rain dates: Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8

Contact for questions about the event: Sophia Andries, sophiaandries2@gmail.com, 608-807-6836

