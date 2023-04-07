Throne of Blood

media release: Japan | 1957 | 35mm | 108 min. | Japanese with English subtitles

Director: Akira Kurosawa; Cast: Toshiro Mifune, Takashi Shimura, Minoru Chiaki

Kurosawa transplants Shakespeare’s Macbeth to feudal Japan with Toshiro Mifune as the samurai analogue to the famed Scottish lord. Measured expressionistic flourishes (blankets of fog, sheets of rain, and a stunning use of arrows in the unforgettable conclusion) endow the world of this underrated masterpiece with an eerie sense of inevitable evil and peril. Presented in conjunction with University Theatre’s production of Macbeth, April 20-30.

