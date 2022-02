Tiffany Coolidge & Shuguang Gong, Heidi Keener & William Preston

media release: Free I No ticket required.

Featuring 2022 Shain Competition winners

Tiffany Coolidge, basson, and Shuguang Gong, piano

Heidi Keener, flute, and William Preston, piano

Started in 2007 by former chancellor, biochemist, and flutist Irving Shain (1926-2018), the Irving Shain Woodwind and Piano Duo Competition was created to encourage pianists and wind players to collaborate.