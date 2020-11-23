ONLINE: Tim Yip

Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via the YouTube page.

media release: Violin recital.

Program

Violin Concerto in A minor Alexander Glazunov (1865-1936)

Sonata No. 2 in A minor Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

1. Grave

2. Fugue

Caprice No. 21 Niccolò Paganini (1782-1840)

Sonata No. 4 Eugène-Auguste Ysaÿe (1858-1931)

1. Allemande

……..

Tim Yip began his studies at age four at the Preucil School of Music in Iowa City, a capital for Suzuki string education. He moved to the San Francisco Bay Area and studied intensively with Byung Woo Kim, concertmaster of the San Jose Symphony. Tim went on to study at UCLA with Mark Kaplan, a student of Dorothy DeLay. Tim continued studies with Movses Pogossian and Guillaume Sutre. Tim was a student of the late Aaron Rosand, Curtis faculty, at the teacher’s intensive program in New York.

Now at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Tim is writing his dissertation on John Kendall. At UW, Tim studies with David Perry.