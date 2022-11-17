Time and Motion: US Labor in the Era of Disease, Digitization & Disruption

press release: UW Havens Wright Center lecture, on Zoom.

Kim Moody is a founder of Labor Notes in the US and the author of several books on labour and politics including Breaking the Impasse: Electoral Politics, Mass Action & the New Socialist Movement in the United States (2022); Tramps & Trade Union Travelers: Internal Migration and Organized Labor in Gilded Age America (2017); and On New Terrain: How Capital Is Reshaping The Battleground Of Class War (2017). He has a PhD from the University of Nottingham and is currently a Visiting Scholar at the University of Westminster in London. He is a member of the University and College Union and the National Union of Journalists.

T﻿his event is co-sponsored by the School for Workers at UW-Madison.