To Kill a Tiger

media release: Canada | 2022 | DCP | 125 min. | Hindi with English subtitles

Director: Nisha Pahuja

This harrowing, compelling, and compassionate documentary tells the story of Ranjit, a poor rice farmer in Jharkhand, India who struggles to find justice after his 13-year-old daughter is sexually assaulted by three men. When the police suggest that the girl wed one of the rapists to salvage the family’s dignity and uphold peace in the village, Ranjit and his fearless child refuse to accept the status quo. Working arduously with a few allies in the legal system to make sure a criminal trial takes place and facing a community that is mostly against them, Ranjit and his family cling to their love for one another and their dogged belief in the possibility of change. “A film bristling with invigorating defiance” (The New York Times). Presented with the support of UW Madison’s Center for South Asia.

