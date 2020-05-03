Tokyo Story

Google Calendar - Tokyo Story - 2020-05-03 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tokyo Story - 2020-05-03 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tokyo Story - 2020-05-03 14:00:00 iCalendar - Tokyo Story - 2020-05-03 14:00:00

Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Japan | 1953 | 35mm | 137 min. | Japanese with English subtitles

Director: Yasujirô Ozu

Cast: Chishu Ryu, Setsuko Hara, Chieko Higashiyama

Ozu’s undisputed masterwork is a meditation on the generational gap and the trials of mortality. An elderly couple visit their children in a bustling Tokyo, where they are seen almost as a nuisance and shuffled off to a resort. Modernization is the torrent that tears through Japanese society and Ozu takes a hard look at what it has done to the family unit.

Info

Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Movies
608-262-3627
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Tokyo Story - 2020-05-03 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tokyo Story - 2020-05-03 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tokyo Story - 2020-05-03 14:00:00 iCalendar - Tokyo Story - 2020-05-03 14:00:00