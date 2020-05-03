Tokyo Story

press release: Japan | 1953 | 35mm | 137 min. | Japanese with English subtitles

Director: Yasujirô Ozu

Cast: Chishu Ryu, Setsuko Hara, Chieko Higashiyama

Ozu’s undisputed masterwork is a meditation on the generational gap and the trials of mortality. An elderly couple visit their children in a bustling Tokyo, where they are seen almost as a nuisance and shuffled off to a resort. Modernization is the torrent that tears through Japanese society and Ozu takes a hard look at what it has done to the family unit.