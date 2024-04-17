media release: This edition of Crossroads of Ideas will feature a panel discussion hosted by Kelly Tyrrell and will cover the topics of how Tomorrow's Yellowstone came about, an overview of Monica Turner’s lab’s work, and how the University Communications team approached the project before arriving in, during, and after the trip to Yellowstone National Park. UComm shares how they worked with the students on the ground and balanced the many themes at play in the project.

Speakers:

Monica Turner, principal investigator

Timon Keller, Turner Lab researcher

Althea Dotzour, photographer

Elise Mahon, project lead/videographer

Jason Weiss, videographer

Kelly Tyrrell, panel moderator

We value inclusion and access for all participants. If you would like to request reasonable accommodations to enhance your participation experience, please email info@wiscifest.org no later than 2 weeks prior to the event. This event is wheelchair accessible.