ONLINE: Towards Inclusive Sustainable Development and Global Health: The Contributions of Human Rights, Gender Analysis and Indigenous Knowledge

press release: The Global Health Tuesday seminar series hosts researchers and practitioners from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and across the world. The speakers showcase the complexity of global health challenges and the many kinds of expertise needed to address them. By sharing their experiences with the campus and Madison communities, these guests provide insights into global health, encourage conversation, and help connect colleagues locally and globally.

On June 29, GHI Associate Director Lori DiPrete Brown, MSPH, MTS, moderates a panel that will explore a new model for sustainable development that integrates human rights, gender equity and Indigenous and local knowledge. DiPrete Brown is joined by Sumudu Atapattu, director of Research Centers and senior lecturer at UW Law School; Claudia I. Calderón, faculty associate in the UW-Madison Department of Horticulture, and Marie-Josée Houenou, founder, WESISAH, 2018 Mandela Washington Fellow and city advisor for Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire) in C40 Cities. Panelists will present results from their 2020 study published in the journal Sustainability that proposes a three-dimensional model for sustainable development integrating human rights, gender equity and Indigenous and local knowledge.

The work stems from a 2019 International Gender and Climate Change Workshop at UW-Madison that brought together participants from across disciplines and around the world to look at sustainable development. “In a world where our environment is the floor or foundation of a sustainable future, we have posited that human rights, gender equity and Indigenous and local knowledge are three essential, complementary and congruent dimensions of analysis,” they concluded. Human rights includes tools for redress, and legal and policy strategies for implementation. Human rights, gender sensitive approaches and Indigenous knowledges build on each other “to aid local communities, regions, nations and the world to achieve a most just and enduring quality of life, while sustaining the earth for future generations.”

The panelists have worked locally and globally: