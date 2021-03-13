ONLINE: TransTheatreFest

media release: TransTheatreFest – Madison is a free virtual festival of new work celebrating trans and gender non-conforming voices through theatrical storytelling. TTF’s goal is to give a platform to transgender and gender non-conforming playwrights, directors, actors, and other creative team members. TTF was founded by Orion Lee Risk, a master’s degree student in interdisciplinary theater studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. TTF is being produced by two student organizations at UW-Madison: UTA (Undergraduate Theatre Association) and IMT (InterMission Theatre). This year, participants include artists from all over the country. TransTheatreFest – Madison is thrilled to be working with such a diverse range of artists and to be providing a platform to the trans community for their stories to be told.