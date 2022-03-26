press release: USA | 1931 | 35mm | 78 min.

Director: William K. Howard; Cast: Edmund Lowe, Lois Moran, Myrna Loy

The year before Grand Hotel, Fox released this multi-storyline melodrama set aboard an ocean-crossing luxury liner. At the center is a jewel thief (Lowe) who attempts to make the greatest haul of his career. The brilliant, deep-focus cinematography of James Wong Howe is put to full effect in a rousing climactic chase through the engine room. Marvelously entertaining but near impossible to see since the 1930s, no complete copy of the U.S. release version of Transatlantic survives. This restoration from the Museum of Modern Art pairs the American soundtrack with footage from various European release prints, yielding a full sense of the film for the first time in 80 years. Restored by The Museum of Modern Art and The Film Foundation with funding provided by The George Lucas Family Foundation.

