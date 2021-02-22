ONLINE: Tropical Forests and Elephants: Hunting, Poaching and Conservation

media release: Cherished by Friends since 1982, the Luncheon-Lectures Series has provided many afternoons of warm reconnection and opportunities to hear engaging speakers. One of the hardest challenges the Friends board has faced this year is what to do about this popular series in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Luncheon-Lectures committee put together nine wonderful talks for the 2020–2021 series, but because of the pandemic we face an uncertain year. Since large in-person gatherings will not be feasible this fall, we will offer two free Lunchtime Lectures in a virtual format. Preregistration will be required to access the online program.

We encourage you to share this exciting programming with friends and family. For a change, we won’t have to worry about limiting attendance because of table and room space!

Feb. 22: Cooper Rosin

Dr. Rosin will focus on the ecological consequences of wild meat hunting and poaching for elephant ivory, and discuss the scientific and political challenges of conserving tropical forest wildlife. Cooper Rosin is a postdoctoral research associate in Ecological Studies at the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies. As an ecologist and conservation biologist, he studies the effects of human activities on tropical forests in order to better preserve these ecosystems and the organisms that inhabit them.

