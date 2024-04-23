media release: Join award-winning UW English professor Emily Auerbach and other booklovers to explore thought-provoking novels. Classes are offered free but with hope that participants will donate to the life-changing UW Odyssey Project. Classes meet on Tuesdays from 10-11:30 AM Central Time in the Community Room located at 2300 S Park St. Parking is free and light refreshments will be provided. Details for the Spring 2024 sessions are below:

Tuesday, March 5th — Valeria Luiselli, Lost Children Archives

*Participants also may wish to attend “An Evening with Valeria Luiselli,” Monday, April 15, from 7-8:30 PM, at the downtown library as part of UW Center for the Humanities’ Great World Texts program.

Tuesday, April 23rd — Barbara Kingsolver, Demon Copperhead (winner of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction)

REGISTRATION LINK: If you plan to attend Tuesday Morning Booktalks this spring, please register (even though free) so we know how much food to order and how many handouts to make. Please fill out our digital interest form below.

Register here

Questions about Tuesday Morning Booktalks? Contact Professor Emily Auerbach at emily.auerbach@wisc.edu.