Turning Off the Lights in Galaxies

press release: UW Space Place lecture by Catherine Witherspoon, UW-Madison Astronomy Dept.

Astronomers find that some galaxies are in phases of active star formation, but others have evolved into quieter phases. This talk will be about how we can study galaxy evolution by looking at how galaxies stop forming stars. Specifically, focusing on galaxies less massive than our Milky Way Galaxy can help us understand the mechanisms that can affect the cold gas needed for star formation.

The presentation will be offered both in person and virtually. To attend virtually, search for the UW Space Place YouTube channel that evening. If you cannot join us at that time, the talk will also be recorded for you to enjoy later.