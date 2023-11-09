Not quite the Twelfth Night of Shakespeare, though the characters — and the mistaken identities — are the same. This University Theatre production is a musical with a jazz/funk score by Shaina Taub. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. and 2 p.m. Sunday.

media release: Twelfth Night is a rousing contemporary musical inspired by Shakespeare’s classic comedy about love, mistaken identity, and self-discovery. Separated from all she knows after a wreck at seas, young Viola washes up on the shores of Illyria, and disguises herself as a man in order to survive. Sent to court a Countess on behalf of her new employer, she instead falls hard for him herself! Hilarious mishaps ensue as she navigates this strange and wonderful new land, finding her true self and true love in the process. Featuring an original jazz-funk score by Shaina Taub, this fresh take on Shakespeare’s classic delivers its meaningful messages of empathy and compassion with music, joy, and lots of laughs.

CONTENT ADVISORY: This play contains mature content and depictions of physical violence.

This production is made possible through generous support from the Anonymous Block Grant.

