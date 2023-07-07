Szürkület (Twilight)

media release: Hungary | 1990 | DCP | 101 min. | Hungarian with English subtitles

Director: György Fehér

Cast: Péter Haumann, János Derzsi, Judit Pogány

After discovering the murdered body of a young girl deep in a mountainous forest, a hardened homicide detective pushes himself to increasingly obsessive ends in his quest to catch the serial killer responsible for the crime. An existential mystery that unfolds with the imagery and logic of a fever dream, Twilight is the much admired but long unavailable masterpiece by influential Hungarian auteur and regular Béla Tarr collaborator György Fehér. The stunning black and white cinematography is by Miklós Gurbán, who also lensed Tarr’s Werckmeister Harmonies, screening July 14.

Take a break from the dog days of summer and enjoy free screenings of great movies every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evening from June 28 to August 4. UW Cinematheque's summer season begins with Charlotte Le Bon's evocative Falcon Lake on June 28, followed by David Lynch's Blue Velvet on June 29. Summer selections also include local premieres, another trip to Lynchland by way of the Land of Oz, and a voyage into and beyond the Valley of the Dolls. Plus, a pair of dreamlike contemporary classics from Hungary, two by Federico Fellini starring Alberto Sordi, a Barbara Stanwyck double feature showcase on 35mm, a diptych of NYC bank heist films, and more! All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.