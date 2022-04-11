Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.

media release: Twisted Metal is the name of the spring semester iteration of the UW Horn Choir. Twisted Metal was created in 2012 with a mission of becoming Wisconsin’s best all French horn rock band. Students do the arranging, and Twisted Metal has played music spanning all the years of rock and roll.

Twisted Metal 2022: Jasmin Bolaños, Alana Brenny, Fiona Chisholm, Devin Cobleigh-Morrison, Kevin Koesser, Luke Larson, Declan Mulkerin, Natalie Niebler, Jeremy Peplinski, Joseph Peplinski, Abby Reuning, Maia Revilla, Jessie Thwaites, Morgan Zeleny, Daniel Grabois, director