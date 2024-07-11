media release: Japan | 1985 | DCP | 115 min. | Japanese with English subtitles

Director: Shinji Somai

Cast: Yuichi Mikami, Yuki Kudo, Shigeru Kurebayashi

When a typhoon makes landfall, a group of junior high students are stranded inside their school, while their classmate (Mystery Train’s Yuki Kudo) runs away to Tokyo. Winner of the Grand Prix at the first Tokyo Film Festival and voted the 10th best Japanese film of all time in a poll by Kinema Junpo (Japan’s leading film magazine), Typhoon Club is another waiting-to-be-discovered classic by Shinji Somai, director of 2024 Wisconsin Film Festival favorite Moving. (MK)