Under Pressure: Pushing Down on Galaxies

press release: UW Space Place lecture by Melissa Morris, UW-Madison Astronomy Dept.

Our Universe is filled with billions of galaxies that are all interacting with their surroundings in some way, but how do these interactions actually affect how galaxies change and evolve over time? Can we use suppermassive black holes that are emitting incredibly high energy jets as tools to study the surroundings of these galaxies? Join us to learn more about the matter that exisits outside of galaxies, the effect it has on galaxy evolution, and how supermassive black holes can help.

The presentation will be offered both in person and virtually. To attend virtually, search for the UW Space Place YouTube channel that evening. If you cannot join us at that time, the talk will also be recorded for you to enjoy later.