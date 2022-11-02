Understanding the Global Plastics Problem to Inform Solutions

press release: Plastics are a class of diverse and versatile materials that we rely on in modern-day life, yet plastics are known to contaminate marine, aquatic and terrestrial environments around the globe.

Kara Lavender Law, professor of oceanography at the Sea Education Association, will discuss the global plastics problem from production through disposal, including the environmental science behind plastic contamination and wildlife and ecosystem impacts, as well as the multifaceted set of pathways to mitigate plastic pollution.

The discussion will be moderated by George Huber, professor of chemical and biological engineering at UW-Madison.

