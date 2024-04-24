University Dialogue: What Does Higher Education Need Next?

media release: Upper House is excited to announce the second annual University Dialogue event, scheduled for Friday, April 24, from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM. The event aims to bring together a diverse group of people to discuss the question: What does higher education need next?

In today's challenging times, it is more important than ever to find innovative solutions and fresh perspectives for advancing the educational missions of colleges and universities. This year’s University Dialogue hopes to foster meaningful conversations among educators, students, administrators, and community members concerned about higher education. The event will feature three esteemed speakers: Vincent Bacote from Wheaton College, Adam Nelson from UW-Madison, and Nadya Williams from Current magazine. Each of them will share, through short talks, their unique insights and answers to the convening question before embarking on extended table discussions.

"The University Dialogue at Upper House is a unique opportunity for people from diverse disciplines, worldviews, and backgrounds to come together in pursuit of shared understanding and collaboration," said Daniel Hummel, curator of the event. "By fostering dialogue between university and community members, we can get creative with how higher education changes to respond to the needs of students, faculty, and the communities they serve."

Whether you are directly involved in academia or simply passionate about education, your voice matters in this important dialogue. Registration for the University Dialogue at Upper House is now open, and seats are limited. To secure your spot and learn more about the event, please visit UpperHouse.org.