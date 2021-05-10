RSVP for University League Annual Meeting

11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Registration deadline: Monday, May 10, 2021. Registration and information for Zoom: univleague.wisc.edu/programs.

press release: Sarah Marty, Interim Co-Director for the Bolz Center for Arts Administration in the Wisconsin School of Business, will introduce us to “Hamilton: How a Musical about History is Making Musical History.”

Talking about the production, she says, “It’s been six years since HAMILTON: An American Musical premiered Off-Broadway at the Public Theatre on January 20, 2015. The show is a game changer that has earned its place next to seminal works in the musical theatre canon and that has had substantial cultural and economic impacts on the art form and the entertainment industry."