RSVP for University League Spring Luncheon

press release: A lecture by Stanley Temple: Aldo Leopold, Phenology and Climate Change

1:00 am - 1:00 pm, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 . (Registration required by May 3rd), Maple Bluff Country Club , 500 Kensington Drive, Madison. $30. Donations to our scholarship fund are invited.

Registration and information at: univleague.wisc.edu/ programs. Non-members are welcome, and we welcome new members.

Professor Stanley Temple has followed in the footsteps of Aldo Leopold, “the father of wildlife ecology,” and the author of A Sand County Almanac. Temple will describe how Leopold’s meticulous daily recording of the timing of seasonal events – when plants bloomed, birds migrated, and other natural events – help us understand how climate change is affecting the ecological community.

For 32 years Stanley Temple held the academic position once occupied by Aldo Leopold, and he and his students have helped save many of the world’s endangered species and the habitats on which they depend .