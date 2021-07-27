RSVP for University League Virtual Summer Tour

press release: University League Virtual Summer Tour of Old World Wisconsin

11:00 AM To Noon, Thursday July 29. 2021. (The link goes live at 10:30 AM. The Zoom link will be sent to all participants on Wednesday, July 28.) Registration Deadline is Tuesday July 27, 2021. To Register: Request Zoom link from Joan Leffler, joan.leffler49@gmail.com.

Old World Wisconsin’s 600 acres encompass more than 60 historic structures, moved piece-by-piece from venues around the state. Over the years the site has become increasingly family-friendly and immersive. Popular features include an old school house, a blacksmith shop and a working farm with heritage animals. A great place to visit with grandchildren!

Director Dan Freas will give us a history of OWW and highlight its Brewery (now under construction) and Wittnebel’s, a recently relocated historic Tavern. Q&A will follow.