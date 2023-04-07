Unruly Archives: Social Media’s Literary Imagination

press release: What does literature bring to our understanding of social media? How does social media open up new ways of understanding literary form? At this in-person Friday Lunch talk, Ainehi Edoro-Glines looks at the ways in which social media both challenges and illuminates literary form and concepts.

Dr. Ainehi Edoro-Glines is assistant professor of English at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she teaches and researches African literature and digital culture, in addition to holding a joint appointment in the African Cultural Studies Department. She is the Editor of Brittle Paper, a leading online platform dedicated to African writing and literary culture. She is working on her first book titled “Forest Imaginaries: How African Novels Think.” Her journal article, titled “Unruly Archives: Literary Form and the Social Media Imaginary,” came out in English Literary History last summer. She made New Africa Magazine’s 100 Most Influential Africans of 2022 list in recognition of her work in online media and publishing.