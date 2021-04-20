Unveiled: Prayers of the People

press release: Seeking to nurture our souls and breathe life into our spirits, from April 6 through May 6 Upper House will become a place for you to pray—on your feet or in a chair, eyes and mind open to receive offerings of art outpoured by local artists. Our guided prayer walk is designed for you—as a meditative gift—to evoke and capture honest prayers of this moment.

Contributing Artists: Paul Bulgin, Rachel Durfee, Alex Haunty, Jovita Hogan, Hong Huo, Alejandro Miranda Cruz, Cynthia Reynolds, Bobbette Rose, Barry Sherbeck, Wanda Tapp, Scott Wilson, with a special commission by Leslie Iwai

Daytime: Unveiled will be open from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday, from April 6 through May 6 (except for Monday, April 19 when it will be closed). You will be asked to sign in when you arrive.

Evening Open House Reservations: Unveiled will have three open house evenings: Thursday, April 8 and Thursday, April 22, from 6:00-7:30pm and 7:30-9:00 pm on both nights (each time slot will have a 25-person capacity); as well as Thursday, May 6, from 5:00-6:30 pm and 6:30-8:00 pm; this is the National Day of Prayer and the final day of the exhibit. Register to attend an evening open house here.

Small Group Reservations: We invite you to consider attending “Unveiled” with your church small group, bible study group, prayer group, family members, or friends by reserving a time exclusively for your group. Wednesday, April 7, 14, 21, 28, and May 5, from 5:00-6:30 pm or 6:30-8:00 pm, as well as Thursday, April 15 and 29 from 5:00-6:30 pm, 6:30-8:00 pm, or 8:00-9:30 pm are available. Register your small group for an exclusive reservation here.