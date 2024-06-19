Unveiling Juneteenth
Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: Join us on Wednesday, June 19th for a special guided tour at the Chazen Museum of Art, commemorating Juneteenth. Explore poignant artworks that celebrate African American culture, history, and resilience, as we reflect on the significance of this momentous day in American history. Tours last up to 1 hour and promote conversation and close looking as you explore works of art.
