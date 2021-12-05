media release: UpRise is hosting a qualifying poetry slam to join a team of national competitors in slam poetry. The night will include performances by many student poets as well as a local Madison artist. This is the second show in the "Community Performance Showcase Series" hosted by the Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) Performing Arts Committee (PAC). Watch this final poetry slam go down at the Wisconsin Union Play Circle, located 2nd Floor of the Memorial Union!

UpRise Poetry Collective is an organization which develops students in the craft of writing and performance poetry, determining a team of five students and one coach to represent UW - Madison at the College Unions Poetry Slam Invitational (CUPSI) each year.

The Program will include featured poet Midwest James, and plenty of UW-Madison students who are a part of the UpRise Poetry Collective.

This performance is a part of the WUD PAC Community Performance Showcase Series.