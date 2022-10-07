UW Alumni Park Fifth Anniversary Celebration

× Expand alumnipark.com UW Alumni Park.

press release: Gather with alumni and friends from the Madison area and surrounding communities to celebrate Alumni Park’s fifth anniversary and honor 11 new alumni and their stories featured in the park. This casual, drop-in event offers something for Badgers of all ages. It’s guaranteed to be an enlightening experience thanks to how stunning Alumni Park is when lit up at night. While exploring the exhibits, you might even meet some of the newly featured alumni scheduled to attend. Let’s gather in celebration of this iconic campus destination and the alumni who exemplify the Wisconsin Idea. Free Admission.

Highlights Include:

11 new alumni stories and exhibits unveiled in the park — with many honorees in attendance

Brief remarks at 6:30 p.m. from Sarah Schutt, chief alumni officer and executive director of the Wisconsin Alumni Association

Family-friendly activities, including a scavenger hunt with prizes

Live music

Festive refreshments

Photo opportunities with pictures printed out

Dramatic lighting that makes exploring Alumni Park after dark a unique experience

Parking: There are numerous campus parking ramps near One Alumni Place and Alumni Park. Lot 6, the Helen C. White Library Parking Garage, is located across the street from Memorial Union at 600 N. Park Street. Lot 46, at the corner of Lake Street and Johnson Street, is also a good option, as is the State Street Campus Garage at 415 N. Lake Street. Visit the UW’s visitor parking page for more information, parking maps, locations, and hours.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will follow all applicable COVID-19 guidelines to ensure the health and safety of our guests at this in-person event. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.