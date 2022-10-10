UW American Indian Studies 50th Anniversary Celebration

media release: Join American Indian Studies on Indigenous Peoples’ Day to celebrate our 50-year anniversary! Learn from key leaders in the program’s history, such as Emerita Faculty Ada Deer, about the creation of the program, the role of student activism, and the significance of the program to diversity and inclusion at the university. Dive deeper into these stories through the AIS Oral History Project website, which will be launched at the event and allows the community to hear firsthand about the history of our program from the people who were there.

This collaborative project includes the work of AIS faculty, student researchers, and partners from across campus. Following the panel discussion, we invite you to the rotunda for a Student Poster Session showcasing undergraduate and graduate student research related to Native issues.

This event is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged, and seats are first come. It takes place on Oct. 10 at the Discovery Building.

3:00-4:30 PM | Panel Discussion | H.F. Deluca Forum Hear from key leaders in the AIS program, such as Ms. Ada Deer, UW-Madison Emerita Faculty, and Former AIS Director. Ms. Deer, who was the first woman to head the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, is an activist, social work professional, and community leader.

4:30-5:30 PM | Student Poster Session | Discovery Building Rotunda Student research related to a diverse array of Native issues will be featured at this poster session. Learn more about the exciting research our students are conducting in partnership with faculty and Native communities.