UW Arboretum Night Walk

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Listen for frogs and other night animals, like woodcocks. We can’t guarantee that wildlife will appear but if they do, we may see the woodcock’s fascinating mating ritual known as “sky dance.” Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and come seasonally prepared for weather and insects. Walks take place except in unsafe weather. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.

608-263-7888
