RSVP for UW Arboretum Night Walk

media release: Saturday, August 12, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Perseid Meteor Shower Night Walk and Stargazing

Let your eyes adjust to the moonlight, listen to the night sounds, and experience the darkness on this naturalist-led walk, followed by stargazing (as cloud cover allows) during the Perseid meteor shower with UW Space Place. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and come prepared for weather and insects. Walks canceled for unsafe weather or trail conditions. Meet at the Visitor Center. Free. Register by August 9: https://arb-aug-2023-perseid-night-walk.eventbrite.com.