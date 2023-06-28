RSVP for UW Arboretum Night Walk

media release: Saturday, July 1, 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.: Full Moon Night Hike

Let your eyes adjust to the moonlight, listen to the night sounds, and experience the darkness on this naturalist-led walk (full moon July 1). Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and come prepared for weather and insects. Walks canceled for unsafe weather or trail conditions. Free. Register by June 28: https://arb-july-night-walk-2023.eventbrite.com. Meet at the Visitor Center.