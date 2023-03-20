UW Arboretum Night Walk

media release: Let your eyes adjust to the moonlight, listen to the night sounds, and experience the darkness on this naturalist-led walk. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes. Walks canceled for unsafe weather or trail conditions. Free, register by March 15. Meet at the Visitor Center. We regret we cannot accommodate day-of walk-in attendees.

Note: The Visitor Center will not be open during this event. Portable toilets are available.