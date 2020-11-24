ONLINE: UW Chamber Percussion Ensemble

Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via YouTube page.

media release: Hamel Music Center I Mead Witter Foundation Concert Hall

No in-person attendance

……..

Program

Lucas Ligeti – Pattern Transformations (1988)

Matt McBane – For High Hats (2017)

Tonia Ko – Real Voices and Imagined Clatter (2014)

John Cage – Living Room Music (in the time of Covid) (1940)

Matthew Welch – Marimbaireachd (1997)

Steve Riley – Spanesque Oscillations (2003)

Bela Fleck – Metric Lips (1982)

……..

The UW-Madison Chamber Percussion Ensemble is dedicated to the performance of significant and engaging works for the Western percussion ensemble tradition. Repertoire from diverse trends in 20th and 21st century chamber composition is explored with an emphasis on new compositions for percussion.